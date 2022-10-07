Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date under the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date under the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,150,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)