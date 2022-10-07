Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date under the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Date under the eagle

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date under the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date under the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,15 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date under the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,150,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

