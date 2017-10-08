Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date to the left of the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Date to the left of the eagle
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date to the left of the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6882 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
39419 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
