Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date to the left of the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Date to the left of the eagle

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date to the left of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date to the left of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4,30 - 4,35 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date to the left of the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6882 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
39419 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

