Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date to the left of the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date to the left of the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)