Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (3)