Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
