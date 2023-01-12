Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,69 - 2,76 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search