Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1916. The central part is smooth (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The central part is smooth
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 . The central part is smooth. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 32488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search