Pattern 1 Kopek 1916. The central part is smooth (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 . The central part is smooth. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 32488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) SP65 (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)