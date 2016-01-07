Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1916. The central part is smooth (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: The central part is smooth

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 The central part is smooth - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 The central part is smooth - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,69 - 2,76 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1916 . The central part is smooth. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 32488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

