Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 19,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Russia 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

