Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)