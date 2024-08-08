Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
For the sale of 1/3 Imperial - 5 Russ 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
