Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,620,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
8697 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8162 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

