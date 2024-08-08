5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,620,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

