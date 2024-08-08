Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,620,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
8697 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
