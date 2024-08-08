Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,018
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4551 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
