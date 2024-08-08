Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,018

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4551 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction

