5 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

