Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 109

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF61
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
95170 $
Price in auction currency 290000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

