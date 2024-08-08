5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF61 (2)