Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 109
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF61
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
95170 $
Price in auction currency 290000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition PF61
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
