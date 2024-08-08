Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 270,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
