Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 270,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • UBS (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
270000 $
Price in auction currency 270000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1906 (ЭБ) at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search