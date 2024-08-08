Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,016,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1282)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1904 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1221 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction St James's - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
