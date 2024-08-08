Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,016,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1282)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1904 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1221 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
123 ... 62
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
