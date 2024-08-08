Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,240,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2274)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1902 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64686 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,600. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ICG
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 451 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
