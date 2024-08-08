Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,240,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2274)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1902 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64686 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,600. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (11)
- Alexander (175)
- ANTIUM AURUM (4)
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (22)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- AURORA (138)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bereska (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (5)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CNG (8)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Coins and Medals (23)
- Coins.ee (71)
- COINSNET (10)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (22)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (13)
- Gärtner (6)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (154)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (475)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- HERVERA (7)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (9)
- Holmasto (12)
- ibercoin (2)
- Imperial Coin (40)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (12)
- Kagin's Inc (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (122)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (46)
- Leu (9)
- London Coins (7)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (16)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- MDC Monaco (5)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- MS67 (80)
- MUNZE (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (4)
- Naumann (2)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (52)
- Nihon (3)
- NIKO (38)
- Nomisma (4)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (39)
- Numisbalt (95)
- Numision (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (2)
- OLNZ (3)
- Palombo (2)
- Rare Coins (37)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (5)
- RND (15)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (27)
- Rzeszowski DA (23)
- Silicua Coins (5)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Sonntag (8)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (106)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (30)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (4)
- V. GADOURY (10)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (11)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (25)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (13)
- Восточно-европейский (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 451 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 109
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search