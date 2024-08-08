5 Roubles 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1902 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64686 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,600. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (1907) AU (154) XF (152) VF (18) F (1) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS68 (7) MS67 (396) MS66 (713) MS65 (411) MS64 (81) MS63 (50) MS62 (30) MS61 (8) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) PF64 (2) PL63 (1) DETAILS (3) + (1) Service NGC (1442) ICG (72) ННР (50) PCGS (90) CGC (3) RNGA (7) ANACS (9) ANA (4) NGS (1) ECC (1)

