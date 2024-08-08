Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,500,022

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (587) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 421 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 33506 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
