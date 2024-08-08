Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,500,022
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (587) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (55)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (2)
- AURORA (70)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (13)
- Coins.ee (37)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (10)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (57)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- Hermes Auctions (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Holmasto (5)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (15)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (21)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (17)
- MUNZE (3)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (16)
- NIKO (27)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (47)
- OLNZ (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (9)
- RedSquare (7)
- RND (10)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (20)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 421 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 33506 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search