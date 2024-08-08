5 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (316) AU (111) XF (102) VF (24) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS67 (14) MS66 (73) MS65 (95) MS64 (44) MS63 (18) MS62 (16) MS61 (3) MS60 (7) AU58 (22) AU55 (10) AU53 (3) AU50 (11) XF45 (4) VF30 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (259) ННР (17) CGC (4) PCGS (13) RNGA (1) ECC (1) NGS (2)

