Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,077,013

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1000)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

