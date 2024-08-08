Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,077,013
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1000)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
