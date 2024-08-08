5 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (274) AU (211) XF (272) VF (162) F (1) No grade (68) Condition (slab) MS68 (6) MS67 (29) MS66 (53) MS65 (49) MS64 (25) MS63 (21) MS62 (23) MS61 (10) MS60 (4) AU58 (29) AU55 (27) AU53 (15) AU50 (20) XF45 (12) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (219) ННР (18) PCGS (29) RNGA (9) CGC (2) ANACS (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (86)

Artemide Aste (2)

Attica Auctions (2)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (8)

AURORA (67)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Bereska (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (6)

Busso Peus (7)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (17)

Coins of the Realm (4)

Coins.ee (52)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (16)

Frühwald (9)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (11)

Grün (3)

Haljak coin auction (2)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (106)

Heritage Eur (12)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (9)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (6)

Holmasto (4)

ibercoin (2)

Imperial Coin (20)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (11)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (59)

Klondike Auction (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (24)

London Coins (4)

Macho & Chlapovič (3)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Montenegro (2)

MS67 (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (5)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (4)

New York Sale (5)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (27)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (11)

Numisbalt (60)

Numision (1)

OLNZ (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (17)

RedSquare (3)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Rhenumis (8)

Rio de la Plata (2)

RND (16)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (15)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Schulman (4)

SINCONA (3)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (12)

Spink (6)

Stack's (14)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (15)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

V. GADOURY (5)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (11)

Via (5)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (9)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Знак (2)