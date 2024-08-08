5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (285) AU (226) XF (255) VF (89) F (2) No grade (107) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (12) MS64 (29) MS63 (76) MS62 (68) MS61 (34) MS60 (3) AU58 (38) AU55 (24) AU53 (14) AU50 (10) XF45 (21) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (9) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (215) NGS (2) ННР (22) PCGS (36) RNGA (6) CGC (1) GCN (1) ICG (1) ANA (1)

