Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (970) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
