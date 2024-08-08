Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (970) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

