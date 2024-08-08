5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 775,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (106) AU (88) XF (101) VF (28) F (1) No grade (33) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (16) MS63 (33) MS62 (23) MS61 (8) MS60 (7) AU58 (21) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (9) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (26) NGC (75) PCGS (10) RNGA (4) GCN (1)

