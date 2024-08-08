Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,400,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 775,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
