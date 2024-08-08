Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,400,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 775,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 286 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 280 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Search