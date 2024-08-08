Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1906 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1906 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 350,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
