10 Roubles 1906 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1906 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 350,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

