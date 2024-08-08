Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1906 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1906 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1906 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1906 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 350,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1906 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

