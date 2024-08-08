Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,024,510

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (559)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1904 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1904 (АР) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
