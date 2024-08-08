Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,024,510
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (559)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1904 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
