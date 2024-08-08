10 Roubles 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1904 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (23) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (377) AU (79) XF (60) VF (5) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (73) MS64 (102) MS63 (81) MS62 (36) MS61 (15) MS60 (9) AU58 (17) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) PF64 (7) PF63 (3) PF62 (3) PL64 (1) PL62 (1) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (8) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service NGC (238) ННР (39) PCGS (24) NGS (2) RNGA (12) CGC (1) ANA (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (56)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (74)

Baldwin's (3)

Bereska (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Chaponnière (3)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (14)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (28)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (72)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Imperial Coin (22)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (15)

Künker (20)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (14)

NIKO (17)

Numimarket (6)

Numisbalt (37)

Numismática Leilões (1)

OLNZ (3)

Palombo (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (29)

Raritan Stamps (3)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (6)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (19)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (3)

Stack's (11)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (5)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (2)

WAG (5)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (1)