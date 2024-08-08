10 Roubles 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1902 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 41,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (188) AU (219) XF (167) VF (42) F (3) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (11) MS64 (14) MS63 (60) MS62 (51) MS61 (19) MS60 (8) AU58 (71) AU55 (16) AU53 (14) AU50 (13) XF45 (10) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) PF65 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (161) CGC (6) ННР (38) PCGS (20) RNGA (10) NGS (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (73)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (80)

Baldwin's (2)

Bereska (1)

Bolaffi (5)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (20)

Coins of the Realm (2)

Coins.ee (26)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (16)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (6)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (36)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (2)

Imperial Coin (24)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (25)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (22)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (41)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (5)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (6)

NIKO (31)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (4)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (27)

Numision (2)

OLNZ (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (39)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (4)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (2)

WCN (4)

Westfälische (1)