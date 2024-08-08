Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,019,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (663)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1902 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 41,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 820 AUD
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 870 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia 10 Roubles 1902 (АР) at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

