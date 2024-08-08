Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,019,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (663)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1902 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 41,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 820 AUD
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 870 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
