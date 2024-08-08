Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1901 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,170,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 73500 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

