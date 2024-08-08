Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1901 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,170,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
