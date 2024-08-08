Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,377,021
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
1349 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
