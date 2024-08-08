10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (66) AU (127) XF (89) VF (18) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (14) MS61 (19) MS60 (2) AU58 (44) AU55 (18) AU53 (12) AU50 (9) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF58 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service RNGA (8) NGC (67) ННР (12) PCGS (15)

