Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,377,021

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
1349 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

