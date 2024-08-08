Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

