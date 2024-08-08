Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (519) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
