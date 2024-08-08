Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,021,013

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (626)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 101000 JPY
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
