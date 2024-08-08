Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,021,013
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (626)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 101000 JPY
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
