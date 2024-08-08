Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (382) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (32)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (41)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (19)
  • COINSNET (15)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (3)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (19)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (17)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (45)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (18)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (7)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1899 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search