10 Roubles 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
