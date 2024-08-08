Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,600,013

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1848) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1899 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction
Russia 10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

