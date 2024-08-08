Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1899 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,600,013
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1848) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1899 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
