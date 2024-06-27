Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,15 - 32,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5390 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RD CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

