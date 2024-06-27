5 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.

