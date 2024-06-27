Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,15 - 32,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (25)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Imperial Coin (29)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (9)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- SINCONA (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5390 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search