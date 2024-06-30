Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,15 - 32,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,800,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (780)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (92)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (62)
  • BAC (11)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (15)
  • Coins.ee (30)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • COINSTORE (8)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Denga1700 (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (20)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (77)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (66)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • MS67 (20)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (11)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • NIKO (12)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numisbalt (51)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (53)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (33)
  • Russiancoin (27)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1911 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search