5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (302) AU (200) XF (169) VF (30) No grade (65) Condition (slab) MS66 (16) MS65 (46) MS64 (72) MS63 (49) MS62 (31) MS61 (17) MS60 (12) AU58 (29) AU55 (26) AU53 (11) AU50 (12) XF45 (25) XF40 (16) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (10) RD (14) RB (61) BN (181) Service ННР (36) NGC (187) RNGA (13) CGC (3) PCGS (12) ECC (1) GCN (1) ANACS (2) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (92)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (62)

BAC (11)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (15)

Coins.ee (30)

COINSNET (9)

COINSTORE (8)

Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)

Denga1700 (8)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (20)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (3)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (77)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (66)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (4)

Mowbray Collectables (1)

MS67 (20)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (11)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (12)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (9)

Numisbalt (51)

Numisor (3)

Palombo (2)

Pegasus Auctions (3)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Rare Coins (53)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (5)

Rio de la Plata (1)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (33)

Russiancoin (27)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (7)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (5)

Tauler & Fau (11)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (6)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (7)

Знак (1)