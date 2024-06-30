Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,15 - 32,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,800,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (780)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
