Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,666,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,801. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

