Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,666,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,801. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- UBS (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search