3 Kopeks 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,801. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (25) AU (6) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (2) RB (16) BN (8) Service NGC (24) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

