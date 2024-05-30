Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

