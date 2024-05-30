Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1901 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (4)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search