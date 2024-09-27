Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1917 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
