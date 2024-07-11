Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,666,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)
- Alexander (25)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (16)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (12)
- Empire (5)
- Frühwald (8)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Imperial Coin (39)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (38)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (18)
- MUNZE (32)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (40)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (6)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search