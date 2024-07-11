Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,666,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

