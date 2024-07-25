3 Kopeks 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (369) AU (79) XF (35) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (60) MS64 (72) MS63 (68) MS62 (33) MS61 (10) MS60 (11) AU58 (4) AU55 (10) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) PF65 (4) PF64 (5) PF63 (3) DETAILS (9) RD (18) RB (85) BN (127) Service PCGS (34) CPRC (1) NGC (148) ННР (24) RNGA (14) CGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (55)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (64)

BAC (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (15)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (4)

Denga1700 (11)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (10)

Hermes Auctions (1)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (59)

Katz (44)

Künker (2)

MDC Monaco (2)

MS67 (29)

MUNZE (13)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (13)

NIKO (6)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (43)

Numisor (2)

OLNZ (1)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (28)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (18)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (30)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (2)