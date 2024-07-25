Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,833,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (540)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB CPRC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
