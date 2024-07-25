Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,833,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (540)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB CPRC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

