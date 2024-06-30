3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

