Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,333,341
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Imperial Coin (24)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (22)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Tempus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search