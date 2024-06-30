Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,333,341

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

