Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (7)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (14)
- SINCONA (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search