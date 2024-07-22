Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,466,677

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1911 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
