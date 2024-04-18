Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,666,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Berk
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
