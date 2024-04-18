Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,666,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Berk (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Berk - September 14, 2023
Seller Berk
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

