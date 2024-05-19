Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,733,344

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

