Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,733,344
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
