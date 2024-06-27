Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,666,675
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,259. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
