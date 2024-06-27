Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,666,675

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,259. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
2269 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

