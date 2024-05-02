Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
