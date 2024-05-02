Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

