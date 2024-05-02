3 Kopeks 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (8) AU (9) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU55 (6) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (6) BN (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (9) RNGA (1)

