3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (12) AU (3) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) RD (3) RB (7) BN (7) + (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (14) PCGS (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

MS67 (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (3)

Stack's (1)

Знак (1)