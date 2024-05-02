Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,666,675

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 38500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66+ BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction MS67 - December 2, 2020
Seller MS67
Date December 2, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1906 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search