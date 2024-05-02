Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,666,675
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 38500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66+ BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 2, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search