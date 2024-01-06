Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,333,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
