Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,333,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 11, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

