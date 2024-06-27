Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
