Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,933,634

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1904 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
