3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,333,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
