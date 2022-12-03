Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,333,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 11, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Seller Знак
Date February 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Russia 3 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

