Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,416,673

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1145 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

