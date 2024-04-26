Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,416,673
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1145 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
