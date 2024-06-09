Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

