2 Kopeks 1901 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
