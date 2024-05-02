Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
