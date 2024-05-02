Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF63 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1900 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

