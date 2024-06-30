Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 24992 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 236 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

