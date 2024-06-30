Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 24992 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 236 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
