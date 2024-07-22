Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,750,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (471)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1915 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

