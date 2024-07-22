2 Kopeks 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (346) AU (45) XF (17) VF (2) No grade (43) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (12) MS65 (38) MS64 (87) MS63 (43) MS62 (15) MS61 (6) MS60 (11) AU58 (11) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (3) DETAILS (4) RD (36) RB (83) BN (64) Service ННР (33) NGC (111) PCGS (16) RNGA (11) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (52)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (31)

BAC (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (15)

COINSTORE (8)

Denga1700 (20)

Haljak coin auction (14)

Heritage (9)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (59)

Inasta (1)

Katz (54)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (2)

MS67 (16)

MUNZE (20)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (32)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (17)

RND (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (17)

Russiancoin (27)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (4)

Знак (1)