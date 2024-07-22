Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,750,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (471)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
