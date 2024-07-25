Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,200,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
