Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 198,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
