2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 198,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (15) AU (5) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) PF67 (3) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (8) BN (8) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (11) ННР (3) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)