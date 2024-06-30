Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 198,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1910 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

