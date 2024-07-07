Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,250,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (37)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 87 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1909 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search