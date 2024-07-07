Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 87 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
