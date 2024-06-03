2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (33) AU (14) XF (6) VF (5) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (17) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) F15 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (4) RB (9) BN (31) Service PCGS (8) NGC (24) ННР (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (5)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (7)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Holmasto (2)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (6)

Künker (1)

MS67 (9)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (4)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (15)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)