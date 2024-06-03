Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (7)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (15)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search