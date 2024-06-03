Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1908 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******

